PERSIS MARIE (JOHNSON) WEBSTER
March 17, 1921 - October 15, 2019
Persis Marie (Johnson) Webster, 98, died of natural causes on Tuesday October 15th, 2019. Cremation has taken place and at her request there will be no services. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
She is survived by sons Eric of Great Falls, MT and Terence of Belt, MT, granddaughters Jennifer and Katherine of Great Falls, MT, daughter in law Sue Webster of Great Falls, MT, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Persis was born to Persis (Paulson) and Roy A Johnson on March 17, 1921 in Great Falls, MT. She was raised on the family ranch in the Tiger Butte area and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1939. She received her Bachelors and Master's degrees from Stanford University, where she met the love of her life, Cutler Webster. They were married in 1943 in Bennington, VT.
After substitute teaching for several years, Persis began teaching high school Spanish in Bakersfield, CA, eventually becoming a professor of Spanish at the University of California, Bakersfield. As a Fulbright Scholar, she frequently traveled to Spain and Mexico throughout her career. After retiring she moved to Denver, CO where she was an active hiker, enjoyed downhill skiing, and going on motorcycle rides with her husband. She and Cutler spent a lot of their time sailing and both of them were pilots, so they enjoyed the thrill of flying together as well.
After her husband's death in 1989, Persis moved back to Great Falls to be closer to her family. She was a member of several different organizations, including the Sons of Norway. She played bridge any chance she got, usually winning, and had several great long term partners. Persis was one of the first volunteers when the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center opened its doors in 1998 and remained an active volunteer for over 10 years, earning the Jeffersonian Award for Public Service.
She enjoyed traveling the world with many different travel groups including the Stanford Alumni Assoc. and the Oceanic Society and often took her granddaughters with her on these trips.
Persis was preceded in death by her husband Cutler, her oldest son Christopher Cutler, who was killed in action in Vietnam in 1969, her sister Julia Cornelius, and her brothers Ronald and Pete Johnson.
Memorials may be sent to the L&C Interpretive Center, 4201 Giant Springs Rd. Great Falls, MT 59405, Tiger Butte Cemetery c/o Roy Kirby PO Box 551 Belt, MT 59412, or the Christopher Cutler Webster Memorial Scholarship c/o Andrea Aguilar Bakersfield HS 1241 G St. Bakersfield, CA 93301-5173.