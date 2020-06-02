Pete Goana
PETE GAONA
August 1, 1939 - May 27, 2020 Pete Gaona was born August 1, 1939 in Strathmore, California. He passed away on May 27, 2020 in Gonzales, Louisiana. He is survived by Helen, his wife of 59 years; daughter Yvonne (Jeff) Moberg; son Chris (Christi) Gaona; daughter Pamela (Jason) Jordan; brothers Ralph and Mike; seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He was a four year United States Navy veteran. He retired from Jorgensen Fire and Safety in Bakersfield where he sold and serviced fire extinguishers. He was the best husband, father and grandfather. He will never be forgotten. No services are planned.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jun. 2, 2020.
