Pete C. Gonzales
February 8, 1941 - December 9, 2019
On the evening of December 9th, 2019, our beloved Pete C. Gonzales left this earth and was reunited with his loved ones in heaven. His devoted wife, Betty Gonzales, was by his side along with many loved ones.
Pete C. Gonzales was born on February 8, 1941 in Midland, Texas, to parents Pete DeLeon Gonzales and Consuelo Gonzales. Pete was 3 years old when his family moved to California. Pete is the eldest of eight siblings.
Pete met the love of his life, Betty Jean Villalovos, in Buttonwillow, California in 1958 and they were married a year later. Pete and Betty just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this December 2019. Pete and Betty had three children Pete V. Gonzales, Devina B. Gunn, and Jenny R Harris. Pete and Betty also helped to raise his little sister, Judy Gonzales Paulsen, with whom he always had such a beautiful bond. Pete had six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: Erin Gunn, Kian Gunn, Kell Harris, Shay Harris, Jace Harris, Zion Wulfekuehler, Kyra Gunn, Caroline Rangel, and Alejandro Rangel. He adored them all and they all adored him.
Pete followed in his father's footsteps and worked hard to become an electrician. He was driven and eventually became owner of his own electrical business, Gonzales Electric. If you are a farmer in Kern County, chances are you know Pete, his father, Pete D. Gonzales and his son, Pete V. Gonzales, and their more than 80 years of electrical services. Our Dad ate, breathed, and slept the electrical business, up to the very end.
Pete's favorite place on earth was his backyard surrounded by his family. Pete had two passions in life, his family and his work. He will be missed immensely. We will take comfort in our love, laughter, and precious memories that will be cherished forever.
Memorial Services will be held at St. Theresa's Church in Shafter, California on December 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.