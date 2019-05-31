|
PETER "PETE" ALGRA, JR.
August 24, 1928 - May 26, 2019
With sadness, Pete's family has said "Good-bye" to our Renaissance man, due to Alzheimer's disease. Pete was born in Artesia, California to his parents Peter Algra, Sr. and Anna Algra, immigrants from the Netherlands and dairy farmers in Southern California. Pete graduated from Redlands High School and Redlands College, where he played Varsity football at both.
Pete had many careers. He coached and taught speech/debate at Bakersfield High School and coached football, was Director of Student Services, and Assistant Principal at South High School. Pete also taught speech at Bakersfield College and the Bakersfield Adult School, and Citizenship classes to immigrants, as well.
Pete enjoyed all the Arts and collected art and antiques. He enjoyed restoring and repairing antiques, especially old Carousel horses. He was on the Board of the Bakersfield Museum of Art for a number of years and enjoyed attending Stars Theatre productions. He was a benefactor of both entities.
He and his wife CeCe took many trips together over their nearly 50 years of marriage. These included foreign and communist countries, as well as many motorhome trips in Pete's beloved classic GMC motorhome.
After he retired, he and CeCe built a home in Hart Flat and Pete became the welcoming "mayor" and "tractor guy" who helped develop properties in the area. He also was instrumental in developing water "dip" tanks for use by the Kern County Fire Department's helicopter. Pete loved Hart Flat and his group of buddies who hung out at the Keene Store and were better known as the "swat team".
Pete is survived by his wife CeCe, his sister Evelyn Algra Kaptayne (Tom), and his children from a previous marriage: sons Peter (Kathy); Larry (Kathy); Bruce (Victoria); Paul (Roxanne); daughter Karen O'Rear (Kevin), and step-daughter Pam Bianchi. He loved his ten grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. He also was close to his step grandchildren Matthew Bianchi and Paige Bianchi Bond (Mark) and step great grandchildren Haley and Harper Bond. He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Anna Algra and his sister Henrietta Algra Corwin.
His family wishes to thank Hoffman Hospice for their care and support, Jasmine House 1 for all their loving care, and Yvette Lara from Alternative Care for her home care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stars Theatre or Bakersfield Museum of Art.
A family and friends "gathering" will be held on June 9th between 2:00 and 4:00 at the Algra home. Those who wish to come and help celebrate Pete's life, should email [email protected] to indicate their interest in attending.