PETER VINCENT CALLEO
April 22, 1925 - February 15, 2020
Peter Vincent Calleo was born on April 22, 1925 in Newark, New Jersey to Nicandro and Angelina. With his family present, he passed away at home on February 15th, 2020.
Peter is survived by his brother George Calleo, daughter Linda Mainus and his son Peter Calleo, along with his 3 grandchildren; Amber (Steve) Hagiwara, Deana (Jason) Ford, Jenny (David) Mancilla. Peter also had 6 great-grandchildren; LeeAnn, Jessie, Joshua, Levi, Gianna and Isabella.
Peter proudly served his Country in WWII and often shared stories of his time overseas. He was a plumber by trade and worked into his 70's. He loved going to Atlantic City, playing his daily lotto numbers and going on cruises with his son. Peter also enjoyed sitting down to a good meal with his family and telling stories about his life growing up in Newark, and the adventures that he and his brothers experienced.
He moved to Bakersfield two-and a half years ago to live with his daughter Linda who provided him with superior care and an abundance of love. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his daily trips to ADAKC which he referred to as "the club."
We are grateful for the time we had with him and take comfort in knowing he is with our Lord in Heaven.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 27, 10am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 9915 Ramos Street in Bakersfield. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Bakersfield National Cemetery.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 26, 2020