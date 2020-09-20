PHIL SPRAY

Phil Spray, 80, left this world on September 7, 2020. Born at Queen of Angels hospital in Los Angeles, he moved to Bakersfield at a tender age, immediately making friends who have remained by his side.

His family were Leonard and Rosalee, sister Jeneane (Dominic), brother Randy (Kay). While attending North High School, he met Sandy to whom he was married for 60 years. Their sons, Jeff and Greg (Melinda) brought the cherished granddaughters, Haley and Meghan. Proud moments were the college graduations of Jeff, Greg, Haley and Meghan.

More lifetime friends were gained at Standard Elementary school, North High school and Bakersfield College. He excelled at athletics and was later instrumental in the early days of NHS Hall of Fame and the Ronny Beaman Memorial. He loved golf, summer league baseball and coaching Little League.

A strong work ethic served him well from gas station attendant during college, sales and management to owner. Giffith Steel was instrumental in his being the youngest branch manager in the organization in Sacramento and Santa Barbara. Switching to heavy truck sales in Bakersfield/San Diego/Santa Clara brought management for Petrerbilt and Mack Trucks and a move to Redding and his own business, Sierra Fasteners which he built from nothing. He was always working.

Loving the outdoors he was happiest knee deep in icy cold water hunkered down in a duck blind waiting for the next flock of geese or on a lake fishing or on the river chasing steelhead. An annual fishing trip with "the boys" included Turk Eliades and was the highlight of his spring each year. Alaska fishing was a bucket list favorite.

He was a larger than life type guy, loved motorcycles, Corvette's and boats, always drove a Pickup, loved by family and friends, we will remember him with great joy.

Private services will be held.