|
|
PHILA ANNE CASEY
April 8, 1935 - March 1, 2019
Phila Anne Casey passed away after an extended battle with cancer on March 1, 2019 in Bakersfield, CA.
Phila was born to Phil and Edie Walker on April 8, 1935 in Vancouver, Washington. Her family lived in St. Helens, Oregon until 1949 when they moved to Los Angeles, CA. Phila graduated from George Washington High School and attended the University of Southern California.
In 1954 Phila married Richard Casey. They moved to Bakersfield CA in 1960. Richard and Phila had two children, Eileen (Sue), and Sean. Phila worked as a district secretary for Lakeside School District for 28 years. She loved her job and the people she worked with. Her husband Richard passed away in 1972. She met her longtime companion, Dennis Shea, in 1998.
Phila was an avid traveler with a passport full of stamps, and loved to take trips with Dennis and their mutual friends. She especially liked going to see friends and family in Hawaii and Wisconsin. She enjoyed the theater and regularly attended shows in Los Angeles with her good friends and travelling companions Margaret and Stacey.
Phila was preceded in death by her parents Phil and Edie Walker, her husband Richard Casey, and her son Sean Casey. She is survived by her longtime companion Dennis Shea, daughter Eileen Snider, grandchildren David Snider, Stephanie Gadino, Casey Snider, Richard Casey and Erin Casey, as well as great grandchildren Michelle, Faith, and Andrea.
Special thanks to Dr. Gregg Newman and the Ridley Tree Cancer Center for their loving care and support.
A memorial service will be held at Greenlawn Mortuary Chapel, 3700 River Blvd. on Saturday March 9, at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the in Phila's honor.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 6, 2019