PHILIP ARTHUR ICARDO

1949 - 2020

Philip Arthur Icardo passed away Tuesday, July 1, 2020 in Bakersfield, CA. Born on December 23, 1949. Phil grew up in the San Fernando Valley. He graduated from Notre Dame High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Art History from Cal State Northridge.

After college, Phil lived in Malibu; surfing and studying karate under Chuck Norris. He earned his black belt in 1975 while living in Berlin with his future wife, Susanne. Farming eventually brought him to Kern County in 1977. He worked for the family agricultural business, I & I Farms, alongside his father and brother in Lamont, CA. In 1991, he left farming for the financial world, as a financial planner. It was during this time that Phil and his then wife Susi really put down roots, and raised their children. Phil took up the game of golf, which truly became a passion for him. One of his proudest golfing accomplishments came on December 13, 2007 when he attained an elusive hole in one on the third hole at Bakersfield Country Club. Another of Phil's lifelong passions was scuba diving. He pursued this interest for years and was proud to dive some remarkable locations including Belize, Micronesia, Indonesia, Borneo and the South China Sea. One of his most notable diving experiences was diving the WWII wrecks in Truk Lagoon. Phil was a staunch fan of UCLA sports, as well as Dodger baseball. He spent many happy memories taking his kids to games at Pauley Pavillion, The Rose Bowl and of course Dodger Stadium. During his life, Phil firmly believed in the duty of giving back to his community. He served as a member of different boards and organizations, including Bakersfield East Rotary, BARC, Garces High School Fundraising, Bakersfield Country Club and the Joe Alexander Foundation.

While his hobbies and pursuits certainly kept him active and happy, it must be said that his greatest joy was realized in his three children. He encouraged and supported them; defended and protected them. He loved his children equally and as individuals. His love and admiration for them was unconditional, and he was so proud of the adults they became. He welcomed his son-in-law, and daughters-in-law as his own and was delighted to be "Nono" to five granddaughters. Selfishly, his family wishes they had more time with him. However, they take comfort in the fact that he lived a very full and happy life, truly without regret.

Messages flooding in from friends and family around the world describe Phil as "legendary" "one of a kind" "one of the great ones" "the brother I never had" "he always made me feel special" "an interesting, dynamic, kind man with an infectious smile and the ability to story tell like no other" "he laughed with a twinkle in his eyes" "a man who loved his kids with all his heart" "his happiness came from seeing other people happy" and so many more. Perhaps John Paul George and Ringo said it best of all "And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make." Phil certainly has so much love surrounding him as he goes on to his next great adventure.

Phil is preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Joann, his brother Frank and sister Terri. He is survived by his daughter Ravelle (Chad Garone) and their daughters Claire and Julia; his son Justin (Ally) and their daughter Isla; his son Marco (Caitlyn) and their daughters Sienna and Shay.

Due to the concerns and restrictions concerning Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

www.doughtycalhounomeara.com