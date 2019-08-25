|
PHILIP PENNER
1957 - 2019
Philip James Penner was born on April 22, 1957 to Mary Lou (Williams) and John Lee Penner in Bakersfield, CA. Phil was a preemie who grew into a strapping young man who loved to play tennis and work on his father's farm. He graduated from Wasco High School in 1974, the same year he also soloed in a Grumman Yankee aircraft. Phil graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Christian Education from International College in Honolulu, HI. For the next twenty-four years Phil taught English in Fukuoka, Japan and worked in various aspects of ministry such as visitation, church planting, Bible teaching, and youth camps. For a period of time, Phil worked stateside as the director of Hartland Christian Camp. Most recently Phil was employed by Handel and Wilson Farms. He greatly enjoyed his co-workers and the conversations that they shared.
While in Japan Phil met and married the love of his life, Hanako. They shared eleven happy years together. Philip is survived by his wife Hanako, his daughter Elizabeth, his granddaughters Emma and Evelyn, his father John, his brothers Vic (Priscilla), his brother Skip (Kendra), his sister-in-law Jacqui, and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Shafter Memorial Park on Saturday, August 31st at 10:00.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 25, 2019