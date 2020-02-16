|
|
PHILLIP SCOTT HAILEY
June 18, 1960 - February 9, 2020
Phillip passed away at the age of 59 at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Los Angeles. He was born and raised in Bakersfield, CA.
He worked in the agriculture industry and for the past 23 years at American Ag, Inc. He also owned and operated his own business, Agstar Services, Inc. Phil never knew a stranger and was always the life of the party. He had so many "best" friends. Most of all, he loved his family.
He was a devoted husband to Kim, a wonderful father to Petre Hailey, an awesome stepdad to Brittani and Cori Ash, and the absolute best Papa to Reese and Macie. We will truly miss that smile and generous spirit.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 18th at 11:00am at Family Community Fellowship located at 10700 Brimhall Road with a celebration of life to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Hero's Fund or the .
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 16, 2020