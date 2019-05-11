|
|
PHYLLIS AUGUSTUS
1926 - 2019
Our wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother has gone to heaven to join our Lord and her family on May 3rd. We will miss her energetic, fun-loving nature and always remember her sweet, caring spirit.
Phyllis was born in Eden, Arizona. She moved to Bakersfield, with her parents in 1945, and here, she met her husband and raised her family. Phyllis loved to travel, socialize, and throughout her life belonged to many clubs and groups. She formed many lifelong friendships that have endured to this day.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Jim, and survived by her two children, Jimmie Augustus (Nichole) and Katie Folkert (Mike); three grandchildren, Ed Bispo, Garrett Augustus (Sara), and Felicia Bispo Crawford (Gary); three great-grandchildren, Tarren Bispo (Paige), Jacob Bispo (Ashlynn), and Gracie Augustus; three great-great-grandchildren, Brilynn Bispo, Aspyn Bispo, and Baby Pow-Pow Bispo.
Phyllis will be loved and missed and always in our hearts. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff of Hoffmann Hospice for their compassionate end-of-life care. At Phyllis' request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phyllis' honor to Hoffmann Hospice.
Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast
Published in Bakersfield Californian from May 11 to May 12, 2019