|
PHYLLIS ILLENE SWINNEY
January 1, 1933 - April 12, 2019
Phyllis Illene Newton Swinney was born on January 1, 1933 in Hartville, Missouri to Ansel Ernest Newton and Thursa Charlottie 'Lottie' Clark Newton and completed her earthly journey on April 12, 2019 in Bakersfield, California.
Phyllis was born and raised in Hartville, moving to Bakersfield in 1958. She taught at Standard Middle School for almost thirty years and was an avid reader.
Two of her favorite quotes were: The love of learning, the sequestered nooks, And all the sweet serenity of books.
-Henry Wadsworth Longfellow We are all broken, that's how the light gets in.
-Ernest Hemingway Phyllis was very fashionable, had impeccable taste in clothing and jewelry and was always ready for a long day of shopping and lunch with her daughters, granddaughters and friends. She could shop until everyone else dropped and then she would just keep on going. Shopping in Bakersfield, meant lunch at Sinaloa's, her favorite place to dine. Phyllis also loved antiques and antique shopping, a love she passed on to her daughters, granddaughters, and niece, Jonna Carney. In 1998 Phyllis had an opportunity to travel, and shop, throughout France and Switzerland with her granddaughter, Jenny, a memorable trip for both.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Cynthia Ann Rippee; husbands, F. A. Rippee and Alton Cleatus Swinney, step-son, Gary Swinney, great-granddaughter, Alexa Rose McDowell and brother-in-law, Donald Marah, Sr.
Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Theresa Mollineaux (Charles) and Nancy McCombs (Art); grandchildren, Tamarah Morrow (Dennis), Christina Witcher (Mark), Cynthia Mollineaux, Amanda Prock (Greg), Jenny Seibert (Ray), Jonathan McCombs, Andrew McCombs, and Jared McCombs; great-grandchildren, Robert Morrow, Zachary Morrow, Joseph Witcher (Katie), Mark Witcher, Scott Witcher, Blake Witcher, Timothy Drew (Courtney), Bryan Drew, Matthew Drew, Brandi Salazar, Crystal Dumas, Jordan Lawrence, Taylor Lawrence, Gabrielle Prock, Gregory Prock, Eli Seibert, Franklin Seibert, Jack McCombs, Kaytlin McCombs, Olivia McCombs and Maddalynn McCombs; 10 great-great grandchildren, and one due in August; sisters, Yvonne Marah and Bert Carney (Gary); several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Funeral services are pending. Per Phyllis' wishes, cremation will be under the services of Mission Funeral Home and burial will be next to her husband, Al, in the Bakersfield National Cemetery, Arvin, California.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Standard Educational Foundation.