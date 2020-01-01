|
PHYLLIS K. HALL
Sheltered Safe in the Arms of God
March 22, 1941 - December 27, 2019
Phyllis left this earth for her heavenly home while surrounded by her loving family.
Phyllis was born in Ventura, California to J.E. and Elizabeth Sutton, 1941. She moved to Bakersfield, California later that same year. She attended Standard Elementary and North High School, graduating in 1959.
Phyllis met her husband to be, Donald R. Hall, in the summer of 1953 at a church youth camp in Big Bear, California. She was 12, and he was 13. Phyllis was a blue eyed blonde and oh so pretty. More importantly she was so very sweet and kind to all that came her way. That trait was hardwired in this lady, and it never ever changed. Little did these two kids know that God had a plan for them. They were married on January 31, 1958 in Bakersfield, California. Phyllis was 16 and Don 18. They made their home in Bakersfield, residing there until 1994. They moved to Huntington Beach, California until their retirement years beginning in 1998, residing on the Central Coast for the next ten years. In 2007 they returned to Bakersfield to join their ever-growing family, which now has four generations. (Many of the little ones in the youngest generation are blonde and blue-eyed like their Grammy!) Phyllis's calling in life was classic: a mate to her life-partner, mother of three sons, grandmother to nine, great-grandmother to eleven. The youngest great-granddaughter was born last year on Phyllis's birthday, and, yes, Rowen is blue eyed and blonde too. Phyllis was overjoyed with this blessing from God.
As it is for all that walk this path of human existence, it went by too fast and was over too soon. The 78 years of God-given life Phyllis had, were not as many as her family wished for her. She set an example for all who knew her by living a life of kindness toward others, regardless of circumstance. She was spiritually anchored to a solid rock and never wavered throughout the storms of life. She was no stranger to the rain and faced health-related adversities the last ten years of her life without losing faith in the creator of us all. She believed that God's plans are good even when we do not understand them or like them.
Phyllis is survived by her husband Don, her sons, Scot and his wife Francie, Gary and his wife Kacey, Bobby and his wife Marci, her eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren, her sister Anne Porter, brothers Joseph and Thomas Sutton, and of course a host of friends along with all those who came her way. Her kindness and sweet spirit knew no bounds. Phyllis was pre-deceased by her parents and grandson Joshua Hall.
We know Phyllis is "Sheltered Safe in the Arms of God," all pain and suffering gone. She knew without a doubt it was "well with her soul." We look forward to an amazing grand reunion in her heavenly home. Without a doubt we will meet again some sunny day. Then that blonde, blue eyed lady will welcome each of us as we make our separate journeys, just as she has, to our eternal home.
P.S.
Save me a place baby girl, I'll be there soon, Don.
A memorial service for Phyllis will be held on Friday, January 3rd at 2 PM in Bakersfield at The Celebration Church of the North West, 10011 Rosedale Hwy.
Private interment at Pacific View in Corona Del Mar, California will be at a later date.