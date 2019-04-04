|
PHYLLIS LEE FURTADO
April 17, 1931 - March 30, 2019
Phyllis, our beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, was born in Wilmington, North Carolina.
After growing up in North and South Carolina, Utah, and Southern California, Phyllis attended high school in Chico, California, where she soon met her future husband Vic Furtado. They remained together for over 66 years, loving each other deeply. Phyllis went to work for AT&T, eventually rising to the position of assistant manager of the Pacific Bell office in Bakersfield, California. After a career of 33 years, she and Vic (who was an assistant bank manager for Crocker Bank) both retired and led a very active lifestyle. They travelled extensively through the U.S. and Canada and were involved in various ministries at Calvary Bible Church, her home church since 1968.
Having recommitted her life to Christ in her thirties, Phyllis became very involved in both bible teaching and prayer ministries, both at her home church and various inter-church ministries like Women's Aglow International. For decades she led women's bible studies and served as a spiritual mentor to others. She loved spending time with family and her extensive network of friends, watching old movies and T.V. mystery shows, reading, swimming in the pool (waterskiing into her sixties), rooting for the L.A. Dodgers, and pampering Buster, her dachshund.
Phyllis is predeceased by her husband Victor Furtado and her sister Peggy Ann Perry. She is survived by her sister Linda Perry Ramirez, her son Vance Victor Furtado, her daughter-in-law Linda Louise Furtado, her grandchildren Joseph Andrew Furtado and Kathleen (Kat) Louise Furtado.
Visitation will be Sunday, April 7th, from 1 to 5 pm at Hillcrest Mortuary. Graveside service will be at 9:30 am, Monday, April 8th with the memorial service to be held at 11 am at Resurrection Church, River Campus, 48 Manor Ave.
"Charm is deceitful and beauty is passing. But a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised." Proverbs 31:30. Love you always, Mom!