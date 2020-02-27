|
PHYLLIS MARY WHITFIELD
January 28, 1933 - February 22, 2020
Phyllis Mary Whitfield was called home on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020. Beloved wife, mother, nana, great ma, great great grandma.
Phyllis was a Christian who served as an active member in various offices of the Lutheran Faith for many years.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Dale Whitfield, and grandson Kevin Michael Whitfield, her parents, and siblings.
Viewing will be held at Mission Family Mortuary (531 California Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93304) on Thursday, February 27th, 2020 from 1:00 p.m to 6:30 p.m. Graveside service will be held on Friday, February 28th, 2020 at Westside Cemetery in Taft, CA 93268 at 10 a.m. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Lutheran Church of Prayer, 8001 Panorama Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93306 at 1:00 p.m., February 28th, 2020. Pastor Hal Toenjes will officiate services.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 27, 2020