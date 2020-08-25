1/1
Phyllis Mccourry
PHYLLIS McCOURRY
January 25, 1945 - August 18, 2020

Phyllis was born to George and Mildred McCourry on January 25, 1945 in Johnson City, Tennessee and passed from this earth at McCourry Hills Ranch in Bakersfield on August 18, 2020.

Her family moved to Bakersfield when she was a young child. She was a Seventh Day Adventist and graduated from Monterey Bay Academy; Bakersfield College, where she was on the swim team; and Loma Linda University, where she received a degree in dental hygiene. She subsequently practiced dental hygiene in Modesto, Ceres, Bakersfield, and Tucson, Arizona.

She married Ken Schmidt in 1969. Neither of them remarried after their divorce in 1975 and they remained companions for the rest of her life. Since 2003, she managed the McCourry Hills Ranch on Highway 65 north of Bakersfield. She loved animals and had a number of dogs, cats, goats, horses, cattle, mules, doves, chickens, and king snakes. She rescued and cared for a number of injured animals she found alongside the road. She was a mechanic having built her own dune buggy, an inventor, an accomplished artist, and a rancher.

Phyllis was always the leader in any group she was in. She was fearless and would try anything. She gave much more in life than she received, and was an extraordinary person with many accomplishments.

She is survived by her best friend, Linda Russell of Bear Valley, ex-husband Ken Schmidt of Fresno, and her brothers Tony and Ken McCourry of Bakersfield.

Services will be held at Hillcrest Chapel, Kern Canyon Road at 10AM on August 31, 2020.



Published in Bakersfield Californian from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
