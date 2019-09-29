|
PHYLLIS NETA SMITH
1930 - 2019
Phyllis Smith was born March 23, 1930 to Marvin and Neta Hicks in Bakersfield, CA. She passed away from heart complications on September 20, 2019.
She was raised in Bakersfield with her brother Cliff and sister Irene. As a young girl she worked alongside her father at the Bakersfield Hardware Store. She worked for a short time at Motor Center and then finished her career as a school secretary at Golden State Jr. High and Washington Jr. High from where she retired in the late 1980's.
Phyllis met Lee Smith in 1955 and were married for over 60 years until his death in 2015. She leaves behind a son Gary (Cher) and daughter Layne and numerous nieces and nephews.
Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park Southwest. Per her wishes there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Stars Dinner Theater, 1931 Chester Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 29, 2019