Polly Spencer Warren
1935 - 2020
Polly Spencer Warren was called home by the Lord on June 5, 2020 in Bakersfield, California. She was born May 16, 1935, in Wewoka, Oklahoma She attended Bakersfield High School, where she participated in student government and the Interracial Council. However, most importantly, this is where she first met the love of her life, Harvey Warren. She graduated from Bakersfield High school in 1952. Polly and Harvey were married on August 24, 1957.

With a passion for academics, Polly attended Bakersfield College before transferring to San Francisco State University where she worked in the University's library. One of the highlights of her time in San Francisco was the opportunity to be a tennis instructor for the wife of Hall of Fame baseball player, Jackie Jensen.

Polly is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Edward and Ella Dee Spencer; her eldest sister, Mrs. Fern Matlock; brothers, Theophilus (Tony) Spencer, and Felton Spencer.

She is survived by her adoring husband, Harvey Warren; sons, Harvey Boston (Buzz) Warren II and Edward Lloyd (Ted) Warren; grandson, Harvey Boston (Trey) Warren III and his wife, Krista; great granddaughter, Seraphina Rose-Warren; sisters, Carvell Browning and Lea Spencer; brother, Bishop William Spencer and his wife, Sharon;, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, church family, and dear friends.

Visiting Hour: Thursday, June 18, 2020, 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Rucker's Mortuary, 301 Baker Street, Bakersfield, CA. Memorial Service: Friday, June 19, 2020, 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Hodel's Country Dining, 5917 Knudsen Drive Bakersfield, CA.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Rucker's Mortuary
JUN
19
Memorial service
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Hodel's Country Dining
