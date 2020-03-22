|
PRISCILLA JOSEPHINE BECK
January 14, 1963 - March 13, 2020
Priscilla Josephine Beck was born in Phoenix, Arizona on January 14, 1963. She was the third daughter of Bernhard C Harvey and Louise S Harvey.
Priscilla was taken to be with the Lord, through her unshakable faith on March 13, 2020.
Priscilla is survived by her husband, Patrick, her son Joseph and daughter in-law Grace, her son Trevor, her sister Jeannine Smith, and her sister Denise Burbeck.
Our sadness in her passing is enormous, and we know that Priscilla will see the face of God. Priscilla gave her life to Jesus when she was fifteen years old and spent much of her life nurturing her relationship with Him. Priscilla was well educated in the teachings of the bible, and many of us leaned on her as we studied and learned about our own faith.
In high school, Priscilla gave her life to Jesus through her introduction and participation in Young Life. Priscilla attended WoodLeaf in Northern California while in high school and knew that she wanted to be a lifelong part of Young Life. Priscilla and Patrick were the host family for Young Life club for several years and attended several family camps together with their children. Priscilla's Young Life Legacy is carried on today through her son and daughter in-law who are career Young Lifers, today in Arizona. Priscilla has requested her ashes be spread for eternity at her favorite Young Life mountain camp, Lost Canyon.
Priscilla Josephine Harvey attended the University of Arizona, where she graduated with honors in the school of nutrition and dietetics. She attended her dietetic internship at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas. Priscilla not only earned her "Registered Dietitian" status, but also made lifelong friends whom she tended to until her death. Priscilla then had a career with Ross Laboratories that was certain to take her to the CEO of the company. God had other plans.
When Priscilla returned from Dallas, she was engaged to Patrick Beck, and she was married on January 2nd, 1988. Patrick and Priscilla remained committed to their respective careers, each other, and their church. Priscilla became pregnant four years later with her first son, Joseph, and her previous career plans meant little from that day forward. Two years later, Priscilla and Patrick had their second son, Trevor, and Priscilla's calling as a mom was cemented for all time. Priscilla knew that there is no greater calling than to be a mother. Joseph and Trevor are amazing, grateful and faithful examples of the love and devotion from their mother.
In 2010, Priscilla and Patrick moved to Bakersfield for a business opportunity at Bakersfield Hyundai. Priscilla immediately became involved in their church, which is now Trinity Anglican. Priscilla sang in the choir, the Master Chorale, and did several vocal solos at Trinity. Priscilla played the violin and the piano, and had a deep and enduring love of music. Priscilla always smiled when she sang. Priscilla sat on the board and led a growing group of students of the Bible.
Priscilla had two Arabian horses which she enjoyed nearly every day. Priscilla referred to her horses as pets, mainly, and enjoyed working them in the arena and going on short trail rides. These horses travelled to Bakersfield, from Arizona, with Priscilla and Patrick in 2010, and she loved them dearly. Priscilla fully expects to see her horses in heaven. The friends Priscilla made in the horse world she always held in such high regard, I know they, too, will miss her terribly.
Priscilla taught and managed "Bakersfield Jazzercize" for several years, and this group also performed annually at the Kern County Fair. Priscilla was full of life, and this was an appropriate outlet for her to lead others in a healthy active pursuit. Caring and loving friends surrounded her in her life as a Jazzercise instructor.
Priscilla had an expanded knowledge of science through her early training that caused her family to call her Dr. Priscilla. So here she is, a committed lover of Jesus, perfect pitch musician, loving and accomplished mother, animal lover, a practicing Jazzercize instructor, educated and practicing scientist, the perfect wife, special friend of many, and the woman we will miss every day until we see her again in the presence of God.
The family would like to thank the kind people who tended to her. CBCC and Dr. Cartmell, Hoffman Hospice, and the many, many friends and family who gave their support during this difficult end of life, which came too early. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to East Tucson Young Life (giving.younglife.org/easttucson).
The memorial service has been prospone due to COVID-19