|
|
RACHEL LEE ROTH
January 30, 1946 - March 30, 2019
Rachel Lee Roth, 76, of Bakersfield, Ca, died peacefully in her sleep on March 30, 2019.
She is survived by her husband Shubert Leach, her three children, Michelle Leach, John Heath & Tony Garcia. She will be forever missed, but we are rejoicing that she is dancing on streets of gold with no more pain.
The family would like to invite you to a celebration of life on Saturday, May 4th at 11:00AM, at 6000 E Brundage Lane, Recreation Room.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 28, 2019