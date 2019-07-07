|
RACHEL LEWIS KENNEDY
June 3, 1928 - June 27, 2019
Rachel passed away peacefully at Adventist Health, surrounded by her family, after struggling with health problems for the last few years. Rachel was born in Hot Springs, Virginia, the oldest child of Archie Day and Mary Eskins Lewis. She spent much of her childhood in Washington, DC and Berwyn, Maryland. She began college at the age of 16 at the University of Maryland where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a degree in English.
While at Maryland, she met the love of her life, John F. (Jack) Kennedy, a civil engineering student who had just returned from World War II. The two were married in 1948 and Rachel began teaching, but eventually gave it up temporarily to raise their five children. In 1952, Jack and Rachel moved to Montana, then to California in 1955, first in the Los Angeles area, then Orange, and finally to Bakersfield in 1966 where she remained for the rest of her life. Rachel returned to teaching in 1967 first at St. Philip's School, then in the Lamont School District for 25 years where in 1984 she was named Teacher of the Year.
In 1949, Rachel converted to Catholicism. To say she was passionately devout would be an understatement. Rachel loved the Catholic Church and was an active member of St. Francis Parish. Beginning in the early 1970's, Rachel devoted much of her spare time to the pro-life movement. She was a pioneer in that movement and could be seen during the week marching in front of the abortion clinic on Stockdale Highway. She was the president of Right to Life of Kern County for many years. You might also recognize her name if you are a frequent reader of the Bakersfield Californian's Letters to the Editor.
One of Rachel's proudest achievements is that all 5 of her children graduated from college and all remain practicing Catholics today.
Rachel was strong in her convictions, had boundless energy, and made an impression on everyone she met. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Kennedy and her youngest child Bernadette Kennedy. She is survived by sons, Frank (Lupe) Kennedy, Joseph Kennedy, daughters, Mary Susan (Dave) Hersch, and Eileen (Sherwin) Mateo, grandchildren Felipe Kennedy, Xavier Kennedy, Jacinta Kennedy, Socorro Siewell, Misty Beechly, Brian Hersch, Lisa Hersch, Paul Mateo, Rebecca Pedone, Theresa Sloat, Kathleen Mateo, and Allyson Hemar, and numerous great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her caretakers, Perla and Carol.
Services will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at St. Francis Church, Bakersfield. Rosary at 9:30 am and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, River Boulevard.
