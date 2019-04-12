|
RACHEL M. SWANSON
April 2, 1933 - April 6, 2019
Rachel was the fourth child of seven born to Eugene and Lila Henderson in Pollard, Arkansas.
She told many stories of crazy farm life in the 1930s.
After moving to Wasco, CA with her family she met and married 17 year old Dwight Gresham at the young age of 16. She always said they grew up together. They raised their 2 children, Patti and Michael, in Wasco, Buttonwillow and Bakersfield.
In 1978 Rachel married Tom Latham and enjoyed traveling, socializing and helping run the swimming pool business. Later married Stanley Swanson and lived in Grass Valley while savoring unique weather, animals, birds and life-long friends. She spent her last 20 years back in Bakersfield near her adoring children and grandchildren. Rachel was always very active socially, loved to bowl, golf and entertain. She liked to sew, crochet, knit, paint ceramics, garden, decorate, play dice games, lotto and KENO and cook. She joined the Catholic Church in 2008 where she made new friends and rejoiced in her faith.
Rachel is lovingly remembered by her daughter Patti Giffard (Greg) son Michael Gresham (Jesse) grandchildren Jason Giffard, Desiree Sams (Jake), sisters Ruth Ann (Harvey) and Marceline.
Rachel's family would like to express our appreciation to the staff at Hallmark Assisted Living and to Procare Hospice.
Funeral Services Tuesday April 16, 2019 10:00 AM at Christ the King Catholic Church 1701 Bedford Way, with internment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park 9101 Kern Canyon Rd., Bakersfield, CA.
https://www.kernriverfamilymortuary.com/obits
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 12, 2019