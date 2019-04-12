Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kern River Family Mortuary - Bakersfield
190 N. Chester Avenue
Bakersfield, CA 93308
(661)392-9010
For more information about
Rachel Swanson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
1701 Bedford Way
View Map

Rachel M. Swanson


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rachel M. Swanson Obituary

RACHEL M. SWANSON
April 2, 1933 - April 6, 2019

Rachel was the fourth child of seven born to Eugene and Lila Henderson in Pollard, Arkansas.

She told many stories of crazy farm life in the 1930s.

After moving to Wasco, CA with her family she met and married 17 year old Dwight Gresham at the young age of 16. She always said they grew up together. They raised their 2 children, Patti and Michael, in Wasco, Buttonwillow and Bakersfield.

In 1978 Rachel married Tom Latham and enjoyed traveling, socializing and helping run the swimming pool business. Later married Stanley Swanson and lived in Grass Valley while savoring unique weather, animals, birds and life-long friends. She spent her last 20 years back in Bakersfield near her adoring children and grandchildren. Rachel was always very active socially, loved to bowl, golf and entertain. She liked to sew, crochet, knit, paint ceramics, garden, decorate, play dice games, lotto and KENO and cook. She joined the Catholic Church in 2008 where she made new friends and rejoiced in her faith.

Rachel is lovingly remembered by her daughter Patti Giffard (Greg) son Michael Gresham (Jesse) grandchildren Jason Giffard, Desiree Sams (Jake), sisters Ruth Ann (Harvey) and Marceline.

Rachel's family would like to express our appreciation to the staff at Hallmark Assisted Living and to Procare Hospice.

Funeral Services Tuesday April 16, 2019 10:00 AM at Christ the King Catholic Church 1701 Bedford Way, with internment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park 9101 Kern Canyon Rd., Bakersfield, CA.

https://www.kernriverfamilymortuary.com/obits

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kern River Family Mortuary - Bakersfield
Download Now