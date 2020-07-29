1/1
Rachel Torres Archuleta
RACHEL TORRES ARCHULETA
December 24, 1942 - July 22, 2020

Rachel Torres Archuleta, age 77, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Rachel was born in Madera, CA. to Pedro and Maria Torres, the youngest of 10.

Rachel was employed and retired in 2003 after 22 years with Jim Burke Ford. Rachel was active with St. Joseph's church, and involved with praying the rosary every Sunday, she loved reading, gardening, special visits with her sister Jane, listening to her favorite music and most of all dancing. She loved spending time with family and would always receive messages and cards from her grandchildren.

Rachel is survived by her brother Manual Torres and sister Jane Garcia, sons David Urbano and Paul Serrato, daughters and sons in law Lynne and Tony Avila, Sonia and David Banda, Mona and Jeff Frando, 22 grandchildren and 74 great-grandchildren.

Rachel is preceded in death by her husband Manuel Archuleta, sons Charlie Urbano and Lawrence Alvarez.

I will always miss that quiet laugh of yours as if you always knew more to the story...Mom, you are no longer in pain, rest in peace.

Services - Basham-Hopson Funeral, 620 Oregon St., Bakersfield, CA. 93305.

Viewing 9am, Graveside Services 11am, Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast 3700 River Blvd.

Condolences can be left on Rachel's online obituary at www.bashamfuneralcare.com



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast
3700 River Blvd.
Bakersfield, CA 93305
(661) 324-9701
