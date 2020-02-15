|
RALPH EDWARD WEST
February 14, 1946 - January 31, 2020
Ralph was born in Bakersfield, CA on February 14, 1946 and died on January 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Steannie West, his mother, Delyte Cummings and brother, Michael Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Gail West; sons, Timothy and Daniel West; stepsons, Scott (Kristi) Terrell and Matthew (Angie) Terrell; brother, Steve (Brenda) West; sister, Denise (Jim) Lopshire; eight grandchildren and numerous other family members and friends.
Ralph served in the US Navy from 1963-1967 on the USS Salisbury Sounds during Vietnam. He later worked as an auto electrician for 25 years.
He loved camping and driving up to Johnsondale, he was an avid gun collector and member of the Kern River Valley Gun Club and he loved being the "One Man Video" photographer for the drag racing circuit.
Services with be held at the Bakersfield National Cemetery on February 19, 2020 at 12:30 pm.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 15, 2020