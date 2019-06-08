|
|
RALPH MELENDEZ
April 23, 1951 - May 30, 2019
Ralph was born April 23, 1951 and was called home into the loving arms of our Lord surrounded by his family, May 30, 2019. Left to cherish his memory is his devoted wife of 48 years, 4 children, 17 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. We will dearly miss him and will keep him in our hearts forever.
A rosary will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 6pm at Greenlawn Southwest. Funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe, Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10am, followed by burial at Greenlawn Southwest.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 8, 2019