RAMON RUIZ
August 31, 1922 - April 24, 2019
Ramon Ruiz, 96, of Bakersfield, passed away April 24, 2019, surrounded by his beloved family. He was born to the late Andres and Petra Ruiz on August 31, 1922 in Tehachapi, California.
Ramon was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Rafaela Ruiz. Ramon was survived by his five children Ramon Ruiz (Esther), Laura Aguilar (Manuel), Lupe Villasana (Ramiro), Olga Ruiz, Eva Guerra and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
The family would like to give a warm thank you to Rosario Garcia, who provided such love, compassion and support to our Apa & Ama. Last, but not least, thank you to all the staff at The Bakersfield Rehab Center.
Pallbearers: Ramon Ruiz, Jason Ruiz, Mario Aguilar, Shankar Rajendran, Daniel Wallace, Daniel Wallace Jr, and Nathaniel Wallace.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 6:00-8:00p.m. at Alma's Funeral Home, 2130 E California Avenue. Services will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 9:00-10:30a.m. at New Hope Family Worship Center Church, 5640 E Brundage Lane, with burial to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park 9101 Kern Canyon Rd.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 1, 2019