|
RAMONA C. ESCALERA
March 10, 1929 - November 10, 2019
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dearly beloved mother Ramona C. Escalera on November 10, 2019. She was born March 10, 1929 in Bakersfield to Thomas Corona and Rose Urrea. May we be comforted by our faith that she has reunited with our Lord Jesus Christ and our dearly departed that have gone before her; husband of 60 years Joe Escalera, sons Ronnie and Raymond Escalera, sons in-law Martin Morones and Peter Salazar, Jr., brothers Albert, John, sisters Stella, Millie and Mary.
We are forever grateful to our mother for her strength, her love and dedication to her family. For the thousands of daily tasks and unending duties of a mother of eight. Mom ran a tight spotless ship. Rightfully so, with all the children at home. She accepted nothing less. She would say, we may not have much but what we have better be clean. Her favorite things were going out to her favorite restaurants, attending mass at St. Joseph's Church, countless celebrations: birthdays, holidays, weddings, showers, bar-b-ques, family reunions etc. She also loved to dance. She spoke of the "old days" going to dances as a young girl and dancing with her brothers who were also wonderful dancers. Mom was a fantastic gardener. She was always planting something or rearranging something out in the yard. Everything in her yard always looked so colorful and beautiful. She loved to read, praying her rosary, crossword puzzles, traveling with her family to the beach and Las Vegas and family functions, going on cruises and last but not least catching the bus to the nearby casinos with her brother John and sister Julia.
Left to cherish her memory are sons and daughters-in-law, Gilbert and Lorraine, Joe and Pat, Ernie and Cindy, Jerry and Becky, Carl and Kim; daughters, Evelyn Morones, Yvonne Salazar, Roseanne Fontaine, daughters-in-law Bridget Escalera and Ruth Mora, sister Julia Beltran, brothers Robert and Danny Melendez, 21 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mom made many friends at the Manor where she lived for six years. All our love and appreciation to special friends Vivian, Ellen, Joy and Joy Ann for loving and caring for our mother.
Thank you Mom for all of your caring ways. We admire your courage, your beauty, your strength and your humor. You taught by example and nurtured with tough love. We are who we are, because of the wonderful mother you were to us.
Services will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at St. Joseph's Church, 1515 Baker Street, Bakersfield, CA 93305. Rosary at 9:30 am. Mass at 10 am. Interment services immediately following at Greenlawn Mortuary (Northeast location).