Ramona Rubio Carrasco Davis
June 10, 1940 - September 21, 2020

Ramona Rubio Carrasco Davis was born on June 10, 1940 in Midland, Texas to Patrick and Nicolasa Carrasco. She made her final journey home on September 21, 2020. As a child, her family migrated west to California and settled in Shafter, where she grew up. She later moved to San Luis Obispo. There, the most wonderful man entered her world. She and John married and raised their family in SLO. John and Ramona owned and operated truck driving schools in Oregon and California and upon retiring, they hit the road in their RV and traveled up and down the west coast, sharing their lives with family and friends and making wonderful memories with those whose lives they touched along the way. Left to mourn her passing and to treasure her memory are John Davis, her loving husband and life partner of 61 years, her children Moises Carrasco Jr., Patricia Davis, Rosalie Davis, John Davis Jr, brothers Vincent Carrasco and Robert Carrasco, 14 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and countless friends and relatives.

"She made broken look beautiful and strong look invincible. She walked with the universe on her shoulders and made it look like a pair of wings". - Ariana Dancu



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 9, 2020.
