RAMONA T. PEREIDA

March 29, 1931 - July 30, 2020

Our Family Stone and Matriarch, Ramona T. Pereida peacefully entered into eternal rest on July 30, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born March 29, 1931 in Tepic Nayarit, MX to Rosendo and Maximiliana De La Torre.

While at San Martin Ranch, she met her love and married September 24, 1952. The couple relocated from Brownsville, TX to Arvin, CA in 1965 where they resided for over 38 years and raised 9 children. Ramona loved her family, friends, many pets, gardening and was known for her tasty Mexican Rice. Above all else, Ramona was the epitome of hard-working to her last days and gave selflessly to others over the years. Ramona will be greatly missed by all who loved her and knew her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Esteban R. Pereida, Sr., her daughter Emilia Pereida, and son Eduardo Pereida.

She is survived by sons: Esteban Pereida, Jr., (Vicky Pereida) and Ector Pereida; daughters: Elva Osorio, (Orlando Osorio), Esther P. Clark, (Thomas W. Clark), Elena Pereida, Erminia Pereida and Emma Pereida-Martinez, (Michael Martinez). Ramona cherished her 21 Grandchildren: Yvonne Emilia Taylor (Pereida) (Josh Taylor), Jasmin Pereida, Issac Salazar, (Tiffany Salazar), David Elou Salazar, Sarah Emily Clark, Jackie Susan Clark-Garduno, (Jonathan Garduno), Angela Pereida, Adam Pereida, Alex Pereida, Andy Pereida, Victoria Garza, Gabriel Garza, Raul Corona Jr., (Lani Corona (Garcia)), Vanessa Corona, Erin Pereida, Kristen Pereida, Necole Marie Martinez, Malia Martinez, Ava Mia Martinez, Izah Mila Martinez and Emie Rose Martinez. Ramona was the Great-Grandmother of 14: Esteban Manuel Pereida III, Isabella Diane Salazar, Jakob Luke Salazar, Allison Paige Salazar, Naomi-Adelynne Salazar, Abraham David Salazar, Kamrynn Jade Garduno (Clark), Kymbria Helen Garduno (Clark), Marcos Olivas (Pereida), Jonathan Pereida, Vincent Hern, Brianna Nicole Garcia, Lily Skye Corona and Gael Esteban Corona.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday August 12, 2020 (Viewing 4PM-8PM, Brief Rosary 6PM) at Greenlawn Panama Lane (Face mask Req.); Graveside Service August 13, 2020, 9AM at Arvin Cemetery (Face mask Req.).