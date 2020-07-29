RANDALL "RICH" VALVERDE

August 4, 2020 - July 8, 2020

Rich passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 8, 2020 at the age of 64. He is married to Maria Reyes Valverde since 1986 and has a blended family together. Rich joined the US Air Force in 1974, and served honorably as a Staff Sergeant in the Military Police. After serving in the USAF, Rich made a career as a California Highway Patrol officer which spanned for 24 years here in Bakersfield, California.

Our Dad enjoyed car shows, camping, spending time with family, lawn care, watching the San Antonio Spurs, and football parties. He loved watching football especially his favorite team, The Dallas Cowboys.

He is survived by his loving wife Maria Reyes Valverde of 32 years, daughters Rachael, Lola and her husband James Espitia, sons Manuel, Joey, and his grandchildren: Feyth, Marcus, Jay, Christian, Jimi, Briana, Reyna, and Giana. He is preceded in death by his sons Bubba and Pancho. Until we meet on the other side, enjoy Heaven for all of us. We love and forever miss you.

A special thank you to all of his wonderful friends, coworkers, and family members who help create wonderful memories for our dad, who loved to talk about all the good times they had together.

A visitation will be held July 30, 2020 4-8pm The Rosary will be held 6pm-7pm at Greenlawn Southwest Chapel (Building A). Graveside services will be held July 31, 2020 at 11am, Greenlawn Southwest Memorial Park, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93313.