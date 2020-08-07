1/1
Randy Berry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

RANDY LEE BERRY
October 27, 1957- July 24, 2020

Randy Lee Berry 62, died peacefully on July 24, 2020 at Adventist Hospital with his best friend Pablo Carmona at his side.

He was born on October 27, 1957 in Red bluff, CA to Stanley Berry and Marian Killian Berry. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Gary Don Berry.

He is survived by his brother Michael Berry and wife Mona and their children, Patrick and Megan.

He is also survived by the children of his brother Gary Don: Gary Don Jr., Brandon and Shania.

Randy was a proud graduate of South High School and Bakersfield College. He enjoyed attending South football games and was a former season ticket holder for BC football. He was also a former CSUB men's and women's basketball season ticket holder. He loved attending UCLA football games. He loved to go fishing and taking long walks. He loved to travel and seeing new places. His biggest passion was supporting animal causes. He rescued many dogs, with Sugar and Ginger being his favorites.

Services will be held on Saturday August 8, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery Chapel in Southwest Bakersfield. The Viewing will be from 9 am and Rosary at 11:00 immediately followed by his funeral Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations to marleysmutts.org or allseatedinabarn.com should be made in Randy's memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved