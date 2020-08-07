Randy Berry

RANDY LEE BERRY

October 27, 1957- July 24, 2020

Randy Lee Berry 62, died peacefully on July 24, 2020 at Adventist Hospital with his best friend Pablo Carmona at his side.

He was born on October 27, 1957 in Red bluff, CA to Stanley Berry and Marian Killian Berry. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Gary Don Berry.

He is survived by his brother Michael Berry and wife Mona and their children, Patrick and Megan.

He is also survived by the children of his brother Gary Don: Gary Don Jr., Brandon and Shania.

Randy was a proud graduate of South High School and Bakersfield College. He enjoyed attending South football games and was a former season ticket holder for BC football. He was also a former CSUB men's and women's basketball season ticket holder. He loved attending UCLA football games. He loved to go fishing and taking long walks. He loved to travel and seeing new places. His biggest passion was supporting animal causes. He rescued many dogs, with Sugar and Ginger being his favorites.

Services will be held on Saturday August 8, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery Chapel in Southwest Bakersfield. The Viewing will be from 9 am and Rosary at 11:00 immediately followed by his funeral Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations to marleysmutts.org or allseatedinabarn.com should be made in Randy's memory.