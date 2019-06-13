|
|
RAQUEL ESTHER NEIRA
April 12, 1937 - May 31, 2019
Our dearest mother Raquel passed away suddenly on May 31, 2019.
Born April 12, 1937 in Los Angeles, CA, she met and married Delfino Neira in 1957. Raquel and Delfino had a marriage that lasted until his passing in 2015. Together they raised four children, Elizabeth, Delfino, Aaron and Abel.
Raquel and Delfino led a full life which included immigrating to Mexico, returning to the US and eventually settling in Bakersfield, CA, where she resided for 47 years. She was a lifelong Christian and cornerstone member of Canyon Hills Church. She lived a life of discipleship and ministry, serving as an usher, in the bus ministry, women's ministry and in church leadership. Most importantly she ministered to everyone she encountered.
She is survived by her children, Elizabeth (Joe) Chavez, Delfino (Dolores) Neira, Aaron (Michelle) Neira and Abel (Mandy) Neira. Grandchildren Arlene Chavez, Paul (Erica) Chavez, Delfino (Tabor) Neira, Micaela (Irin) Berry, Diego Neira, Abigail Neira, Hannah Neira, Rachel (Abdiel) Duarte, Olivia Neira, Abel Neira Jr, Emiliana Neira and Jackson Neira. Great grandsons David and Benjamin Chavez. Her sister Doris Wood and brother Ruben Quintana. She is preceded in death by her Husband Delfino, Mother Rafaela, Father Eduardo, and siblings Henry, Dorothea, Bernice and Ralph.
Viewing will be held at Greenlawn Northeast on June 13, from 5-8, funeral services June 14, 10AM at Canyon Hills Assembly of God Church. Interment to follow at Greenlawn Northeast.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 13, 2019