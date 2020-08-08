RASUL MALIK CRAWFORD

February 20, 1990 - July 26, 2020

Rasul Malik Crawford was born on February 20, 1990 which was a cold winter morning in Bakersfield, California to the parentage of Wesley and Shontelle Crawford.

Rasul was affectionately known as "Roc, or Rocky" by all who loved and knew him.

Rasul accepted Christ at an early age under the spiritual guidance of Pastor Ishmael Kimbrough, III at The People Missionary Baptist Church. Rasul and his family joined the fellowship of True Light Missionary Baptist Church in Wasco, California under the spiritual leadership of Pastor Marvin E. Cockrell, where Rasul served as an usher on the Adult Usher Board and he occasionally song in the choir.

Rasul was an amazing guy. He had remarkable passion, expressed unequalled love, and rocked to the beat of Christ's grace.

Much of the 2000-2010 decade found Rasul and his family travelling the state as an ambassador seeking support for our systems of care. Rasul rubbed elbows with the mighty state representatives winning their hearts and votes. Whenever in town (seldom as it were), he would come to KRC and swing behind the KRC front desk to give me a heartfelt squeeze. I saw Rock (Rasul) as a celebrity and a role model. My interactions with him at the front desk shaped my heart.

By the turn of 2010, Rasul hung up his travelling shoes to focus more on personal goals. He spent time at CSO-Wasco, NAPD-CCA and Cole Vocational. Rasul really began to shine and be more open to shared program experiences at Cole. Rock and the folks at Cole worked together to accomplish the personal touches he needed to begin to gain a personal connection with other participants.

On the weekends, Rasul shared his talents volunteering at various community outreach events. We scheduled and accomplished several events at a local church providing care and support to folks with various special needs. Rasul helped share with others that experiences at church are welcoming for all and can be a lot of fun too! In action, Rasul was so in charge, so thoughtful and full of compassion. He worshipped God free of obstruction or inhibition in his heart, reaching his arms out so wide & so high.

Above all, Rasul had a personal relationship with Christ. And that is a comfort to help everyone close to Rock know that he ran a good race which was well-done.

Love you Rock!

A public viewing is scheduled for Friday, August 7th from 3:00 pm 5:00 pm at Lori Family Mortuary, 1150 4th Street, Taft 93268 The Funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, August 8th at True Light Baptist Church, 1104 14th Street, Wasco at 11:00 am.