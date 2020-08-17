RAUL LARA SUBIA

October 11, 1952 - August 8, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Raul Lara Subia announce his passing on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the age of 67.

Dad was always helpful, welcoming, and loved everyone as his own. He was the type of neighbor and friend that always offered help, no matter the time, if you ever called him for anything, it was always, "I'll be right there". He loved cake, food, movies, and Whitney Houston. As his children, we have always known Dad was humble, unselfish, kindhearted, had an awesome sense of humor, never judged anyone, and always had a big smile on his face that could always brighten any room. Over the last few days, it has brought us some comfort to hear him described in the same light by those who knew him and loved him as well; a great man, always beaming with pride for his family, lived with grace and kindness, lucky to have known him and to be his friend, the biggest jokester who would always leave you with a smile, and a walking example of God's love, just to name a few. He will be greatly missed by everyone who had the opportunity to cross paths with him. Upon the moment you met him, you knew you had just made a lifelong friend. He attended every sporting event and school function and enjoyed watching his family play softball. He was truly the glue that held our family together, and left us with a lifetime of loving, funny, and great memories that we will cherish forever.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Dora Subia, brothers, Fred and Pete Subia, in-laws, Simon and Rosie Ontiveros, and brother in law, Bobby Ontiveros. He leaves behind the love of his life of over 48 years, Virginia Subia, his children, son, Raulie Subia, and wife Amber, daughters Miranda, and husband, Brandon Baxter, and Jessica, and her husband, John Malone. He was a special Grampy to Elijah and Alex Subia, Brandon and Mikal Baxter, Raulina, Amaya, and Kitty Malone. His sister, Susie De La Rosa, and late husband, John, brothers Gebo and Emily Subia, George Subia, along with his brother and sister in laws, Ernest and Gloria Morales, Squirrel and Carmen Ontiveros, Alice and Tim Hinojos, Delia Lopez, Annie Subia, Vickie Subia, and numerous nieces and nephews.

We would like to acknowledge and thank dad's coworkers of over 30 years at the City of Bakersfield, who were more than just friends to him, they were his family. A special thank you to Dr. Hector de Jesus, Dr. Sanjiv Sharma, and Dr. Niraj Doctor and staff.

Pops, you were truly one of a kind and you will be deeply missed. Although our lives will never be the same, we find peace and comfort in knowing that we have the best guardian angel watching over us. We began to miss you the moment we said goodbye; but we know it's not goodbye, it's see you later.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 1:00pm - 5:00pm, at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane Bakersfield, CA.