Ray Oberlies

RAYMOND CHARLES OBERLIES

November 25, 1942 - June 20, 2020

Raymond Charles Oberlies was born November 25, 1942 and was called to heaven June 20, 2020. Ray was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Flora and Raymond John Oberlies. Ray had two brothers Russell and Tommy. Ray met the love of his life, JoAnn (Weser) Oberlies whom he married in February 1962. They stayed committed to each other for over fifty years, until the Lord called mom home. There were three children from this union: Raymond J. (Joey) Oberlies, Kimberlee Oberlies, and, Ranee Findley, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Ray attended Bakersfield High School and met some life long friends there. After high school he began his occupational career in the "steam Pit" at Ralph's Piston Ring Service. By the time he sought a different employment challenge, he had become the shop foreman of Ralph's. He then went onto Sierra Production Service as a rig mechanic and eventually became foreman there as well. Ray finished his working career with Lonnie Stillwell at Stillwell Equipment. Ray always kept busy with many projects outside of work. Most nights during his early career he would be out after his regular job repairing some car/truck/forklift or you name it in his Quonset hut turned garage. This was his way of providing a good life for his family, which was one of the most important things to him.

Ray had a life changing event in his late twenties when he lost his youngest brother Tommy to MS. This event caused him to become more spiritual in his life. He then started attending Town and Country Baptist Church regularly where he became a Christian and served the Lord there for over forty years. He more recently attended Fairfax Southern Baptist Church where many friendships were formed through his fellowship at these churches. He valued all of them and felt blessed to be part of such loving groups.

Education was important to Ray. He served on the school Board of Trustees at Fairfax School District for more than thirty years. After his service on the board he continued his service on advisory committees and was committed to helping the district however he could.

Ray's relationships with his grandchildren were especially important to him and he strived to help them understand that education and knowledge is important for a well-rounded life. He was always trying to be helpful and informative. When they were younger all they understood about this was that "Blue Grandpa", their nickname because of his blue work uniform shirts, really cared and loved them.

Ray's one of many pieces of advice to his friends and family is to always find time to enjoy life.

His kind heart, warm smile and sense of humor will be dearly missed.

We will be honoring Ray with a Visitation Sunday June 28, 2020 1:00-5:00 pm Hillcrest Memorial Visitation Room and Celebration of Life on Monday June 29, 2020 10:00am at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Sunrise Garden 9101 Kern Canyon Rd. Bakersfield, Ca 93306.