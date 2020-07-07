RAYDEAN GARSIDE

June 17, 1942 - June 19, 2020

Raydean Garside was born June 17, 1942 in Taft, California, to Wilotta Robey and Raymond Robey. Her father passed away before she was born and she was raised by her mother and grandmother. Raydean was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world June 19, 2020 to be with her loving husband, Jimmy, who passed away two short months before her.

Raydean moved to Bakersfield with her mother and grandmother when she was a young girl. This is where she grew up and spent the rest of her life. Her mother and grandmother instilled many Christian values in her, ensuring that she knew the Lord. Raydean would go on to pass these values down to her own family.

Raydean attended Bakersfield High School as well as South High where she was a student in their first graduating class of 1960. This is where she made many lifelong friendships with people she loved and cherished dearly. This is also where she met Jimmy, her best friend and love of her life. Jimmy and Raydean started dating in high school and their love story began. Raydean instantly became a part of Jimmy's family. When Raydean met Jimmy, she gained another loving mom, a father, another brother, Roger, and two sisters, Nancy and Betty.

Raydean and Jimmy married in 1962 and started their own family. They bought a home where they raised their three children, Suzanne, Blake and Erin. She was a loving mom, always involved in every aspect of her children's life. No matter what event we were participating in we always knew she was there watching and cheering us on, with Dad by her side... usually because we could hear her! She was always our biggest fan throughout our lives. Not only was Raydean a great mother to her children, but also to many of our friends. Our friends always knew they could stop by day or night and she would have a refrigerator full of food for them along with some sort of advice. She always included all of our friends on our family vacations and beach trips, ensuring we had a lifetime of good memories. When her children were grown, she and Jimmy began to travel. They traveled the world with friends making more memories for themselves. They loved to go to casinos and "play the slots'. They loved their life together and lived it to the fullest. More enjoyable than travel was the joy she got from her grandchildren. Raydean had seven grandchildren and one great grandson. She was as much their cheerleader as she was for her children. She was there for every milestone from their births to their weddings, as well as everything in between. She was always so supportive and proud of their accomplishments.

Raydean was a beautiful woman inside and out. She loved her family and friends unconditionally, and we loved her equally. She was my mother and best friend, and will be missed by many forever.

Raydean is survived by her daughter Suzanne and son in law Chuck Holmes, her son Blake and daughter in law Michelle, and her son Erin and his fiance Amanda. She is also survived by her grandchildren and their spouses, Chellsey and Jeff Burleson and great grandson Jackson, Brookey and Logan Kilgore, Jabe Garside and Gabriel Nadal, Allie Garside and Austin Merchant, Reese, Romy, and Sunirae Garside, brother Bill McCall, brother and sister in law Roger and Zonda Garside, as well as many nephews and nieces. She is also survived many longtime friends, including Pat Buys, Chris Trussler, Bernie Easton, Barbara McManis and Barbara Garland.