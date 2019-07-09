|
RAYMOND CHARLES EDWARDS
March 30, 1946 - June 28, 2019
Raymond Charles Edwards was born on March 30, 1946 in Oklahoma to W.A. and Rowena Edwards. Our Lord called him Home on June 28, 2019. He attended Wayside Elementary, Golden State Jr. High and South High Schools. Raymond grew up in the Southgate neighborhood on South J Street in a house that was connected to his beloved grandparents residence on South K Street. He has one sibling, Philip Edwards, who resides in Tucson, AZ.
For many years, Raymond worked as a house painter with his father, W.A. and kept busy with their many projects. He was always the first to arrive for Thanksgiving Dinners with family and enjoyed spending time with them. Among his favorite past times were fishing (both fresh water and coastal), large family picnics at Kern County Park (now Hart Park) and occasional trips to Pismo Beach with his mother, father and brother. He also enjoyed trips to Laughlin, NV with his father and, later on, to nearby Tachi Palace. Just prior to his death, he was saying to his daughter "It seems like yesterday that I was catching lizards and hiding them in my bedroom." He enjoyed cell phone lessons from his great-granddaughter Gabriella, and hugs from great-grandson Steven. He turned his life over to the Lord and went to be with Him and his very dear family members waiting to welcome him home.
Raymond was preceded in death by his very special grandparents W.A. (Abe) and Laura Edwards, parents W.A. and Rowena Edwards, his ex-wife Joyce Jones, daughter Lonna Edwards, granddaughter Leanne Longcrier and sister-in-law Joan Edwards. He is survived by his brother, Philip Edwards, nephew Warren Edwards, daughter Laura Brunson, grandchildren Steven Longcrier and Lanna Tinoco, and numerous great grandchildren. He is also survived by his Aunt Sharron Livengood, special cousin Robert (Bobby) Hatfield and many other cousins. He will be missed.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Greenlawn Southwest at 10:00 AM.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 9, 2019