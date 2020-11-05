RAYMOND YONDAL GRUMBLES

August 26, 1932 - October 29, 2020

Raymond Yondal Grumbles, 88, of Bakersfield CA, passed away on October 29th, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family.

Raymond was born in Lindsay Oklahoma on August 26th, 1932, son of the late Bagus and Stella Grumbles. He is preceded in death by his four brothers and one sister. He is survived by his spouse Delores Grumbles, his two sons Aaron and Eric Grumbles and daughter Ronda and her husband Dan Heber. He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren, Mark Heber, Stephanie Lloyd, Tenneah Davis, Candace Cannova, Amy Clark, Jesse Grumbles, Dallas Pyland, Jenny Pettway, Chris Grumbles, Sarah Ludwig, David Heber, Dancie Grumbles, 18 Great Grandchildren, 4 Great Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The Grumbles family came from Oklahoma during the dust bowl as farm workers and settled in Shafter California. On April 4th, 1951 he enlisted in the Navy and severed on the USS Soil, York Town CVA-10 in the Korean War as an Aircraft Mechanic and a Line service helper. He was honored with three Service metals for the Korean War, United Nations and National of Defense. He was honorably discharged on March 24th, 1955. Retired from Stewart West Coast Title Company in 1981.

He married the love of his life Delores on December 17th, 1955 where they shared 64 years of marriage together. He enjoyed spending time outside, listening to music and working around his shop on many different projects.

A viewing will be held on Friday, November 6th from 2-5PM at the Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at 1:00PM at Hillcrest Mausoleum. 9101 Kern Canyon Rd., Bakersfield California 93306.