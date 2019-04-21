|
RAYMOND H. RUSH
August 5, 1932 - April 7, 2019
Raymond H. Rush passed away peacefully at his home on April 7, 2019. He was born to Alton and Lucille Rush on August 5, 1932 in Bokchito, OK. He came to California with his family as a child in the Dust Bowl era.
Raymond is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patsy and daughters Angie Trigueiro (Curtis) and Susie Neal (Bryan Reyes). He leaves behind grandchildren Melissa Phillips of Savannah, GA, Amy Forest of Salem OR, Gabe Wood of Bakersfield, CA, and Nick Forest of Salem, OR. 9 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren adored their "Pop".
Ray was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He loved his family and could always be counted on to tell the best jokes at any gathering.
The family extends special gratitude to Dr. Robert Laughlin and his staff, as well as Hoffmann Hospice and nurses and caregivers Juliet, Bonnie and Mayra for their unwavering care and kindness.
Services will be held April 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Greenlawn Southwest, Bldg D, 2739 Panama Lane in Bakersfield, CA.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 21, 2019