Home

POWERED BY

Raymond H. Rush

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond H. Rush Obituary

RAYMOND H. RUSH
August 5, 1932 - April 7, 2019

Raymond H. Rush passed away peacefully at his home on April 7, 2019. He was born to Alton and Lucille Rush on August 5, 1932 in Bokchito, OK. He came to California with his family as a child in the Dust Bowl era.

Raymond is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patsy and daughters Angie Trigueiro (Curtis) and Susie Neal (Bryan Reyes). He leaves behind grandchildren Melissa Phillips of Savannah, GA, Amy Forest of Salem OR, Gabe Wood of Bakersfield, CA, and Nick Forest of Salem, OR. 9 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren adored their "Pop".

Ray was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He loved his family and could always be counted on to tell the best jokes at any gathering.

The family extends special gratitude to Dr. Robert Laughlin and his staff, as well as Hoffmann Hospice and nurses and caregivers Juliet, Bonnie and Mayra for their unwavering care and kindness.

Services will be held April 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Greenlawn Southwest, Bldg D, 2739 Panama Lane in Bakersfield, CA.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.