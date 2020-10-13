RAYMOND HERNANDEZ SR.

April 4, 1926 - September 29, 2020

On September 29, after a long illness, dad was called home to his God and to be reunited with his parents Luisa and Francisco Hernandez.

In the summer of 1946, this newly discharged soldier made his way home to Brawley, Ca. There he meet Antonia Escalera at a summer street dance. Unknown to him it was love at first sight. That first dance was the beginning of 70 years of marriage. Mom passed on July 31, 2020 and dad had been anxious to join her.

Also waiting were his sisters Ruby (Antonio), Tillie (Lee), Celia and his brother Frank (Rachael). Also there were his life long friends Eli Suarez, Julio Kates , Lee Quijada, Jesus Valdez and Marcie Luera.

Dad is survived by his sons Raymond jr, Joey (Tina), David (Linda) and his daughters Marie (Lucio) Sanchez and Vivian Duncan.

Dad will be missed by his 11 grand children, 15 great-great grand children and 3 Great-great-great grand children.

As with his marriage, when dad committed himself to something it was for the long haul. He worked construction in the Central Valley. He was a member of LiLuna local 220 for 72 years. He was a Teamsters, local 87, for 45 years. He was a member of the Eagles for 45 years and a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus for 46 years.

After retirement mom and dad spent many years traveling. They travelled with friends and family throughout Europe and visited the Vatican and Lourdes. They cried at the Wailing Wall and swam in the Red Sea and visited the pyramids in Egypt.

They travelled through out Mexico and cruised the Mexican Rivera.

They also covered the United States where they took their grand sons to walk the halls of Congress and the White House. They honored our military from Arlington National Cemetery to Pearl Harbor.

They cruised the Hawaiian islands and walked the lava fields on the Big Island with their grand sons.

Dad dedicated 60 years to Our Lady of Guadalupe church.

His grandsons will be his pallbearers, with Manuel Quijada as a special honorary pallbearer.

Visitation will be on October 13, 2-5pm at Hillcrest Cemetery Chapel.

Mass will be at 10am October 14, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine.

Due to the pandemic there will be no reception.

In lieu of flowers dad requests a donation to the Hoffman hospice of Bakersfield. The family thanks the staff of Hoffman for their wonderful support during this trying time.