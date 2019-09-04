|
Raymond Willard Knight
February 25, 1918 - August 28, 2019
Raymond Willard Knight was born February 25, 1918 in Farmer City, Illinois. Starting life on the family farm, he answered the call to serve his country in World War II as an Army Medic. After overseas duty, he met his true love, Mariam Marrs in Arizona. They shared 73 precious years together and raised three wonderful children in Bakersfield; Rodney Knight, Patricia Edgerle, Jim Knight. Ray worked for Southern Pacific Railroad, Lockheed Aircraft, and Cal-Trans. Upon retirement, the RV travel adventures began with visits to all "lower 48" as well as trips to Alaska, Hawaii, the Panama Canal and Israel. His last major trip was an "Honor Flight" to Washington DC where he visited the World War II Memorial. Beside family activities, his number one hobby was rooting for the Dodgers. Privileged to attend the World Series of 1977 and 2017, he was always ready to banter about his favorite team. Ray also loved Canyon Hills Church and friends at Florence Gardens.
Everyone loved Ray and his smile lit up a room. He was a beloved Dad, Grandpa, and Papa to his five generations of family. On August 28, 2019 Ray graduated to his Heavenly Home. He lived an amazing 101 years and always gave glory to God for keeping him so long. His was a simple faith, lived out every day by loving the Lord, his wife and family. Well done, faithful servant...you lived life well!
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Friday, September 6, 10:30am at: Canyon Hills Assembly of God, 7001 Auburn St, Bakersfield, CA 93306
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 4, 2019