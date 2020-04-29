Raymond Leslie Jeffrey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RAYMOND LESLIE JEFFREY April 2, 1939 - April 14, 2020 We have lost our loved one, Raymond Leslie Jeffrey on April 14, 2020 at Adventist Health Bakersfield. He was born on April 2, 1939 in Blum, Texas to Ralph and Emma Jeffrey. He served in the United States Navy, and he worked in Automotive Service for over 30 years. He is survived by wife of 60 years, Dorothy and daughter Jennifer. He was a devoted and loving husband and father. His spirit is with us now and will be forever.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved