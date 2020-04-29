RAYMOND LESLIE JEFFREY April 2, 1939 - April 14, 2020 We have lost our loved one, Raymond Leslie Jeffrey on April 14, 2020 at Adventist Health Bakersfield. He was born on April 2, 1939 in Blum, Texas to Ralph and Emma Jeffrey. He served in the United States Navy, and he worked in Automotive Service for over 30 years. He is survived by wife of 60 years, Dorothy and daughter Jennifer. He was a devoted and loving husband and father. His spirit is with us now and will be forever.

