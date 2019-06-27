|
In Loving Memory of RAYMOND "CHAVO" PEREZ
June 21, 1950 - June 19, 2019
He was born on June 21, 1950 and passed away on June 19, 2019.
He is survived by his wife and their daughter, his three cousins, his two sisters and many other family members and lots of loving friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Basham-Hopson Funeral Care with a service to begin at 6:00 p.m. Graveside service will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m. Chavo was truly loved and will be deeply missed.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 27, 2019