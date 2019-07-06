|
DR. RAYMOND S. PEDERSEN
February 9, 1931 - June 28, 2019
Dr. Raymond S. Pedersen, 88, passed away in his sleep on June 28, 2019, in Bakersfield, CA. He is survived by his wife Melissa, children Chris, Stephen, and Anne, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Ray was born to Svend and Elisabeth Pedersen on February 9, 1931, in Alameda, CA, spent most of his childhood in Burbank, CA, and graduated from Herbert Hoover High School in 1948. After traveling with his parents to India, England, Switzerland, and Egypt while his father represented the United Nations, Ray returned to the U.S. to attend college in 1949; he was admitted to the University of Southern California School of Dentistry in 1952 where he met his first wife, Geraldine Taylor. Upon graduation, Ray served in the U.S. Army at Fort Bliss in El Paso, TX, before moving to Bakersfield to establish his dental practice. He and Geraldine adopted three children, Chris, Stephen, and Anne, and the family was active in the YMCA Indian Guides and Indian Maidens. Ray also served as president of Harding Elementary PTA, and the family made frequent visits to their cabin at Bass Lake.
Ray was an avid backpacker and was active in the Boy Scouts' Southern Sierra Council for many years, receiving the prestigious Silver Beaver award for his outstanding service to the organization. He enjoyed many hiking trips in the High Sierra, including most of the John Muir Trail and Mt. Whitney. Professionally, he served various terms as president of the Kern County Dental Society, as chairman of the California Dental Association, and as a member of the State Board of Medical Quality Assurance. He helped establish a dental assisting program at Bakersfield College, and was instrumental in bringing a managed dental care program to the Kern County Foundation for Medical Care, eventually serving as president of the Foundation for five years.
Following several medical missionary trips to Central and South America, Ray spent the last several years with his devoted wife, Melissa, being very active at The Oaks Community Church, where they enjoyed the church's teaching and fellowship.
A visitation will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery Southwest on Monday, July 8, 2019, from 12:00pm-2:00pm. A color guard will conduct a flag-folding and salute at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Oaks Community Church Missions Fund or the .