RAYMOND (RAY) W. SEAL
March 18, 1923 - February 26, 2019
Ray Seal of Bakersfield, CA passed away at Evergreen Arvin from natural causes. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 73 years Jeanne Mae Seal. His family came to Bakersfield from Oklahoma. He and his brother opened a cabinet shop which he worked for years. Later he continued in cabinetry on his own. He met and married Shirley and they had a daughter Mary Lou. Later he was divorced, met and married Jeanne Mae and took on as a son her toddler Dale. Together they had two daughters Linda and Laura.
Through the years he had mastered cabinetry, served as an Army Air Force pilot, Kern County Sheriff's reserve and worked in the accounting office at Jeanne Seal Bookkeeping. Most importantly he was a devoted husband and the best dad. As a man he was compassionate, stern, giving, devoted, funny, gifted and a believer. He served his Lord many years at the Lutheran Church of Prayer and lived his life as a Christian touching many lives. Along with his sense of humor, his integrity will be missed by all. As hobbies he loved deer hunting which he shared with his dear friends of many years which included John Reeves, Don Ward, Wilbur Rickett, Jim Dandy, Susan Raye and Jerry Wiggins. In later years it was with Dale. They spent many times on the mountain. He also took into our family life Bill Blades which became an addition to our family life and activities. Ray is survived by his children Dale Hall and wife Andi, Mary Lou Anderson, Linda Elston and husband Gerold, Laura McElwee and husband Darrell. There are many grandchildren and great grandchildren that he was so proud of.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Hillcrest Memorial Chapel, 9101 Kern Canyon Road.
Services will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Hillcrest Memorial Chapel, 9101 Kern Canyon Road in Bakersfield.
A special thanks to Evergreen Arvin Health Care...especially Red and Angie and so many others that treated him like their own father. They made his last days so fulfilling. Also Hoffman Hospice your compassion and caring for him and the family in the end is a gift.
So many others to thank, Thank you and God Bless you all.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 13, 2019