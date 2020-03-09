|
Rayna Dee McGill (Jones) died unexpectedly in her home on February 24, 2020 in Bakersfield, CA at the age of 67.
Rayna is survived by her brother Brian McGill, her four children; Stephen Jones, Amber Flores, Heather Gentry, Krystal Jones, and grandchildren; Lexi, Ashlin, Abbi, Jayla, Izzy, Oliver, Bridgette, Georgia, and Ellie. She is preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Pauline McGill.
Rayna was born on January 16, 1953 in Burbank, CA. She attended Burroughs High School in Burbank and was a lead member of the flag team. After later moving to Bakersfield to start a family of her own she decided to join the sorority, Beta Sigma Phi. Rayna loved each of her children and all of her sorority sisters. She was also involved in her church and enjoyed playing the piano, knitting, and doing cross word puzzles.
An open house for Rayna's friends and family will be held on Sunday, March 15th, 2020 between 1:00-4:00 pm to celebrate her life. Please send an email to: [email protected] for more information and address.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020