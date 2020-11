REBECCA BRAUN

April 1, 1975 - November 2, 2020

Rebecca Ellen was taken home to Jesus after she lost her battle with ovarian cancer. She is missed by her loving family: parents Fred and Mary Ellen Braun, sisters Elizabeth and Christina Braun, and niece Clarice Brown. She is also missed by the Facebook endometriosis support group she founded and administered, 50,000 women strong. Rebecca was an animal rescue activist; donations to rescue groups would honor her.