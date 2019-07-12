|
|
REFUGIA SANCHEZ
(RUTH, CUCA)
July 4, 1934 - July 8, 2019
Ruth was born July 4, 1934 in Fentress, Texas.
She is preceded in death by husband Bonifacio and daughter Apollonia Sanchez. She is survived by brothers, Benito and Theodoro Juarez; sons, Lupe (Sally), Ruben, Antonio (Emma), Felix (Sandy) and Lorenzo Sanchez; daughters, Maria (Mathew) Franco and Yolanda (Roy) Conrad; plus numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Special thanks to Lorenzo and Ruben Sanchez for their continual care.
Viewing will be on July 16, 2019 at Basham Hopson Funeral Care (620 Oregon St.) from 5-8 pm with Rosary at 7:00 pm. Mass is at St Joseph Church on July 17, 2019 at 10:00 am.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 12, 2019