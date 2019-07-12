Home

POWERED BY

Services
Basham-Anspaugh Funeral Care - Bakersfield
620 Oregon Street
Bakersfield, CA 93305
(661) 325-5801

Refugia (Ruth, Cuca) Sanchez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Refugia (Ruth, Cuca) Sanchez Obituary

REFUGIA SANCHEZ
(RUTH, CUCA)
July 4, 1934 - July 8, 2019

Ruth was born July 4, 1934 in Fentress, Texas.

She is preceded in death by husband Bonifacio and daughter Apollonia Sanchez. She is survived by brothers, Benito and Theodoro Juarez; sons, Lupe (Sally), Ruben, Antonio (Emma), Felix (Sandy) and Lorenzo Sanchez; daughters, Maria (Mathew) Franco and Yolanda (Roy) Conrad; plus numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Special thanks to Lorenzo and Ruben Sanchez for their continual care.

Viewing will be on July 16, 2019 at Basham Hopson Funeral Care (620 Oregon St.) from 5-8 pm with Rosary at 7:00 pm. Mass is at St Joseph Church on July 17, 2019 at 10:00 am.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now