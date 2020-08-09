REGINALD DINWIDDIE LIGHT JR.

October 18, 1950 - July 8, 2020

Reginald, known to many as Reggie, was born to parents, Reginald (Rex) and Antoinette (Ann) F.

Light on October 18, 1950 in Bakersfield, CA. Reggie entered his eternal home July 8, 2020 at the age of 69 years old from stroke complications. He passed away quietly at a convalescent home in Marietta, GA. He resided in Griffin, GA for the last 10 years.

Reggie was preceded in death by his father Rex Reginald D. Light Sr., paternal grandparents Alice C. and D. R. (Doc) Light, maternal grandparents Sam and Pauline Silvio.

Reggie leaves behind, son Theodore (Ted) (Heidi) Light, granddaughter Elizabeth Light, of Beaufort, SC, daughter Rebecca (Becky) Baker, granddaughters, Brooklyn and Brianna Baker of Phoenix, AZ. Mother, Antoinette F. (Ann) Light of Bakersfield, CA. Sister, Patricia (Patti Schuele) (Peter) Ornelas of Marana, AZ. Brother, Mark Howard Light of Elk Grove, CA. He also leaves behind his extended family of numerous nieces and nephews, and many lifelong friends.

Graduating from Bakersfield High School in 1969, he attended his BHS 40th and 50th year class reunions.

He found his nitch in large pump sales for the last 30 years. His last position as Pump & Sales Manager for 10 years with Goforth-Williamson Inc, an Industrial & Municipal Pump Co. in Griffin, GA. His coworkers always enjoyed his wit and wisdom of which there were many!

Reggie had a very caring heart, always helping others with their needs. He was a gentle giant with a huge heart, kind, patient and considerate. Reggie will be dearly missed by those that loved and knew him.

In lieu of flowers and condolences to the family, you can donate to.... GoFundMe.com under Reginald D. Light Jr., to help with medical and expenses that have been incurred. All donations will be given to his family and will be greatly appreciated.